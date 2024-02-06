Beloved UGA superfan ‘Big Dawg’ dies suddenly, family says

By Adam Murphy

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — He was often seen on television during home football games cheering on the Bulldogs. He always stopped to take photographs with fans. If you’ve been around University of Georgia football games, you’ve likely seen Trent “Big Dawg” Woods III.

His family told Atlanta News First reporter Adam Murphy that he died Monday of natural causes. He was just 46.

Woods took great pride in carrying on the family tradition of painting a bulldog on his head every Saturday during football season.

His family asked for prayers and said they plan to provide more information about his passing in the coming days.

