Investigation underway after male juvenile dies at Transylvania County camp

By Kari Barrows

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a juvenile died at a camp in Western North Carolina.

Few details are available at the moment, but the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office confirms a male juvenile died at Trails Carolina Wilderness Camp in Lake Toxaway.

“We are working an investigation in to the death of a juvenile male from the Camp,” Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby said in an email response to News 13 on Monday. “Due to the ongoing investigation and the investigative process we are not releasing any other information at this time.”

According to their website, Trails Carolina Wilderness Camp offers “nationally-recognized, trauma-informed, youth wilderness therapy programs.”

