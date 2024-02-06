Skip to Content
Mudslide hits 3 Hacienda Heights homes, evacuations ordered

    LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Mud flowed down a saturated Hacienda Heights hillside Tuesday morning, leading to the evacuation of three homes in the 3100 block of Gotera Drive.

Los Angeles County firefighters could be seen by way of SKYCal overhead around 11:40 a.m., knee-deep in mud, working to clear the ground surrounding a gaping hole in the back wall of a home where mud crashed through.

Three homes in total have been evacuated.

