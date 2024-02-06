San Joaquin sheriff sends strong message after massive Stockton sideshow bust: “We’re setting the bar”

By Brady Halbleib

STOCKON, California (KOVR) — Nearly 90 cars were impounded and more than 150 people were detained during a massive weekend sideshow bust in Stockon that authorities say may be the biggest in California history.

Now, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wants to send a clear message to people: If you participate in a sideshow, including just watching one, you will be arrested.

“We’re just not going to allow it anymore. If you come to San Joaquin County, this is what we’re going to do every time,” Sheriff Patrick Withrow said.

It happened overnight Friday into early Saturday morning along Country Club Boulevard and Pershing Avenue. Residents in the area say they’re glad to see law enforcement step up.

“There was a lot going on,” Stephon Joseph said. “I’ve never seen that before.”

Joseph lives just yards away from the intersection that more than 150 people and dozens of cars filled during the sideshow. Thankfully, he said it didn’t last long.

“It was about 15 minutes and then the police was here on all four corners,” he said. “Yeah, they shut that down.”

The sheriff’s office said its task force learned of the location of the event and moved in with a multi-agency response. About 150 people were detained and 88 cars were seized.

Now, those cars line a road at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office until the district attorney clears the owners from the investigation.

“We’re setting the bar,” Sheriff Withrow said. “This is what we’re going to do in San Joaquin County.”

Sheriff Withrow noted that the county plans to impound cars and seek destructive orders for vehicles deemed dangerous by the courts. He believes other counties may take their lead in this kind of enforcement, noting sideshows are becoming more violent.

“Last time our officers got involved, they threw bricks at the officers’ cars as they were driving,” he said. “Luckily, no one was hurt or killed in that incident, but we’re just not going to allow it anymore.”

Several of the seized cars from this weekend’s event were found with illegal drugs and weapons inside.

Three people were taken to jail for resisting arrest and fleeing in vehicles. One person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after hitting a patrol car. One officer was hit by a vehicle but only had minor injuries.

“It took a tremendous amount of manpower just to contain it,” Sheriff Withrow said.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Joseph say they’re glad for such an aggressive response.

“I like how they did this,” he said. “In the Bay Area, they let a lot of people get away.”

All 150 people identified and processed could face charges depending on the investigation.

