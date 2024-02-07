82-year-old Yuba City man killed after redwood tree falls on him outside home

By Web Staff

YUBA CITY, California (KCRA) — An 82-year-old man died after being struck by a large redwood tree in Yuba City on Sunday.

David Gomes died after the tree in his backyard fell on him, police said. Investigators said it appeared that Gomes was possibly using a ladder to try and clear the tree away from his home when it fell on him.

A neighbor said they last saw Gomes around 3 p.m. and believed they heard the tree fall around 5 p.m.

Police responded to the home on Tres Picos Drive around 7 p.m. Paramedics tried lifesaving measures but were not able to revive Gomes.

Police expressed their condolences with Gomes’ family and friends.

Elsewhere in the region, a 41-year-old man in Carmichael was killed by a fallen tree, Sacramento County officials said.

Fallen trees continued to be an issue across Sutter County on Monday, with thousands still out of power.

Hughes Road is closed to traffic due to flooding from the Sutter Bypass. The rural road is southwest of Yuba City.

KCRA 3 crews saw an intersection without power in Live Oak, along with a gas station and market.

“That was bad last night,” said Don Jacobsen, who came to town to try to run errands. “It scared me.”

The Oroville resident said he lost a few trees, but that he and his dog were unharmed.

