911 caller: Lake Worth man accused of killing father over vaccination a ‘delusional conspiracy theorist’

By Caleb Califano

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Brian McGann Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father. McGann Jr. made his initial court appearance Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened after a 911 call was made by an individual who received a phone call from McGann Jr. During the call, the victim, McGann Sr., could be heard saying, “Stop, you are killing me.”

Upon arrival at the scene late Sunday night, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of McGann Sr. in the Lake Worth home. He had sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an intensive search, authorities arrested McGann Jr. in the Lake Worth neighborhood. The arrest report highlights that McGann Jr. had swollen hands and was covered in blood.

The 911 caller, who claimed to have known the McGann family for years, described McGann Jr. as a “delusional conspiracy theorist,” angry at his father for getting vaccinated recently. The report also mentioned McGann Jr.’s recent cocaine use.

McGann Jr. is currently detained at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for next month.

