Man faces felony charges for flying drone over AFC Championship game

By Josh Starkey

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly flew his drone over the AFC Championship game in Baltimore.

According to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, Matthew Hebert, 44, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, faces federal felony charges for illegally flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship on Jan. 28.

“Illegally operating drones poses a significant security risk that will lead to federal charges,” U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said. “Temporary flight restrictions are always in place during large sporting events.”

According to officials, the Federal Aviation Administration had put in place a temporary flight restriction for M&T Bank Stadium during the game, which prohibits the flight of any unmanned aircraft system. This is standard practice for stadiums or sporting venues where a game is taking place.

NFL security temporarily suspended the game when the drone was spotted. Referees referred to the stoppage as an “administrative timeout.” Maryland State Police were able to track the drone to the area where it landed in the 500 block of South Sharp Street in Baltimore, where Hebert was located.

If convicted, Hebert faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for knowingly operating an unregistered UAS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.