Woman, man wanted after using emergency exit to steal $3,000 worth of merchandise from Kohls, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

MONROE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A woman and man are wanted after authorities in Union County, North Carolina, said they used an emergency exit to steal $3,000 worth of merchandise.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects stole the merchandise from the Kohl’s Department Store in Waxhaw.

The suspects used an emergency exit door to leave the store and left the area in the red SUV pictured.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the UCSO Main Office at (704)283-3789.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.