In honor of Toby Keith, Central Florida bar switches to serving drinks in red Solo cups

By Allison Petro

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — In honor of the country singer Toby Keith, a Florida bar will serve drinks in red Solo cups for the remainder of the week following the announcement of his death.

The 62-year-old country singer died on Monday night, surrounded by his loved ones, after a diagnosis of stomach cancer.

The Central Florida bar, Lake Harris Hideaway, decided to pay respects to the singer by using red Solo cups throughout the week in homage to his hit song “Red Solo Cup.”

The song was released about 12 years ago and was able to circulate almost 70 million views on YouTube.

The bar shared a photo on Facebook showcasing over a dozen bags with red Solo cups ready to be served in the upcoming days.

Those interested in joining the celebration of Toby Keith in Central Florida can find the Lake Harris Hideaway bar located in Lake County, with open doors every day at 11 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.