Iowa bill would allow cities, counties to opt out of funding public libraries

Published 1:26 PM

By Web Staff

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A new bill would shake up how public libraries are funded.

A Senate measure would allow cities and counties to opt out of funding libraries through the current library levy system.

It would also give cities more power over library boards.

The proposal comes after Pella residents rejected a referendum to give the city council control of the library. Some people in Pella were upset that the library board refused to remove an LGBTQ book from its shelves.

