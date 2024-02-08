Memorial man arrested after sending more than 2,000 ‘aggressive’ emails to neighbors, deputies say

By Luke Jones

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A Memorial man is charged with harassing communication and terroristic threat after he sent more than 2,000 emails to more than 200 of his neighbors, the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office said.

Christopher Eustice, 30, allegedly began sending the emails last year, including several mass emails to more than 200 people in the Yorkshire neighborhood where he lives with his parents.

One of the recipients provided Eyewitness News with copies of five emails that deputy constables say had an “aggressive tone.”

Most of the emails center around Eustice’s time as a student at Meadow Wood Elementary and Spring Forest Middle School, where he said he was bullied and physically assaulted.

He also complains about a prom date bailing on him in high school.

“This community took everything from me and owes me everything. I was abused and neglected into mental illness,” prosecutors said he wrote in one email.

In another email referenced in court documents, Eustice allegedly wrote, “2024 is going to be known as my Ultimate Revenge Tour.” He also references a mass shooting and claims he owns more than 100 guns.

The emails prompted Spring Branch ISD police to issue multiple emails to parents.

“Though no specific threats have been made, we understand the individual has expressed grievances against Wood Meadow Elementary and Spring Forest Middle School,” police said.

Prosecutors said 1,136 of Eustice’s emails were sent to one man from November through January. In the emails provided to Eyewitness News, Eustice seems obsessed with the man’s daughter.

“I believe I am an inverted co-dependent narcissist,” Eustice wrote in one email and also shared about his school days. “Imagine being the smartest, hardest working, and most physically attractive person in almost every room you find yourself in, yet you are always being denied love and friendship.”

In the emails Eyewitness News reviewed, Eustice doesn’t appear to make any specific threat against either of his former schools aside from a $5 billion lawsuit he claims he’s filing against the district.

Federal court records show Eustice has filed a number of lawsuits against various schools and companies in the past.

In a statement, Spring Branch ISD wrote: “We have no reason to believe there is any danger as his threats were to sue individuals, not harm anyone.”

Eustice is being held on a $45,000 bond. But in a follow-up email to parents, Spring Branch ISD police said Eustice’s parents told them they won’t be bailing him out.

