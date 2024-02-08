Motorcycle crashes into bus with high school students, staff on board following pursuit

By Kari Barrows & Justin Berger

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A vehicle pursuit in Western North Carolina ended in a collision with an activity bus on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcyclist around 4:24 p.m. on Feb. 6 for “failure to display a registration number plate.” The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 21-year-old Colton Summey, of Zirconia, evaded and fled from the officer, the sheriffs office says.

During the pursuit, officials say Summey operated his motorcycle in a reckless manner, which led to him losing control and colliding with two other vehicles, including an activity bus and a work truck, on Upward Road near the Interstate 26 overpass.

A spokesperson for Henderson County Public Schools tells News 13 an activity bus with the East Henderson High School varsity basketball teams and cheerleaders on board was heading to a game on Feb. 6 when the motorcycle struck the bus on Upward Road. No injuries to any student or school staff members were reported in the incident.

Following the collision, law enforcement officers administered first aid to Summey while awaiting the arrival of Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue and Henderson County EMS. Summey was then airlifted to Mission Hospital for treatment. A sergeant with the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 Summey suffered from a head injury and a serious arm injury.

As a result of the incident, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies have obtained the following criminal charges against Summey related to the pursuit:

Felony flee to elude arrest Felony possession schedule II controlled substance The sheriff’s office says, “Hendersonville Police Department has also obtained criminal charges on Summey for an interaction they had with him earlier in the day on February 6th.” News 13 has reached out to Hendersonville Police for more information on these charges. This story will be updated with further details.

“Our sincere appreciation goes to the emergency responders for their prompt response and assistance at the scene,” a statement from Henderson County School said.

One eyewitness, Bill Deveraux, an employee with Street’s Automotive, says he saw the motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic before traveling between an SUV and the activity bus, appearing to bounce off one.

“We were outside in the parking lot here and heard a motorcycle go by, like a dirt bike, and next thing we know there was two Henderson County sheriff patrol cars right behind it, hot on its’ tail,” Deveraux described the scene.

He said the chase, and the crash, were very loud.

“I was standing right there at the door underneath the 577, right there at the main entrance door when we heard the sirens and everything going by.”

