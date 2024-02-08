Shawnee community worried after woman assaulted, robbed at post office

By Kolby Terrell

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A town was left worried about going in to send their mail.

On Saturday, Shawnee police responded to a woman who was assaulted and robbed inside the local post office.

“And to take all her belongings and beat her up too, that’s just awful,” said Nola Barger, a resident.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Shawnee police said a 71-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed at a post office.

“She was hit in the head. The suspect took some items from her purse and fled the scene,” said Cpl. Vivian Lozano with Shawnee police.

She was treated and released on the scene. The post office was still busy on Tuesday but some people inside said it makes them nervous.

“Well, it’s kind of scary,” Barger said.

Shawnee police said they’re still working to identify the suspect.

“She was mailing some mail off and it happened right inside the lobby. Unfortunately, the cameras inside the post office are not working but we do have our detective and he is trying to find other cameras in the area,” Lozano said.

They said they need the public’s help.

“If anyone knows anything about it or has heard anybody talk about it. They can call our CID tip line,” Lozano said.

One woman had a message for the victim while they try to get to the bottom of this.

“I hope she’s doing well and when she comes to the post office at night, she needs to bring somebody with her,” Lozano said.

You can contact Shawnee police at (405) 273-0989.

