Suspect accused of abducting son from school pleads not guilty to kidnapping

<i>Greene County Jail/KCCI</i><br/>Brandon Duong was accused of removing his 7-year-old son from Greene County Elementary school
    JEFFERSON, Iowa (KCCI) — A man accused of abducting his son from an elementary school is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Duong, 34, of Jefferson, was accused of removing his 7-year-old son from Greene County Elementary last week, prompting an Amber Alert that eventually ended without injury after an hourslong armed standoff.

Duong was charged with second-degree kidnapping, to which he is pleading not guilty, according to court documents filed this week. Duong is also accused of violating a custodial order.

An arraignment is set for later this month in Greene County.

