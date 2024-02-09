Miami Dolphins to raffle off one of kind motorcycle that salutes 1972 perfect season team

By Mike Cugno

MIAMI (WFOR) — When you hear the term one of one, this is it, a unique Bourget motorcycle outfitted to represent the Miami Dolphins 1972 team.

From the rims to the logos, to all the little details in the paint, even the seat is made from pig skin.

“The former players, a lot of the guys who are no longer with us, signed these parts ten years ago,” said former Dolphins receiver and Senior Vice President of Miami Dolphins Alumni Relations Nat Moore.

The bike was years in the making and Moore said it is very special.

“The fact that it’s about the team. We’ve got everybody on here, with the photos of the stars that we all looked up to back in the 1970’s. And these guys are the same guys that embraced myself and young guys coming into the league. That’s what made them special. Everything was about the team. The fact that they formed an LLC when their careers were over. They didn’t make a lot of money but they stayed together and figured out how to help each other through life and not just through football. That’s why they won,” he said.

The motorcycle is certainly a head turner and now a fan can own this piece of history.

The Dolphins are raffling off the motorcycle for the Miami Dolphins Foundation with the winning ticket getting pulled on Super Bowl Sunday.

Go to 1972perfectbike.givesmart.com to get involved in this raffle which includes other prizes as well.

The 1972 Perfect Season Autographed Motorcycle Raffle will be open from 11/13/2023 to 2/10/2024.

