Woman rescued after falling inside 25-foot-deep sinkhole

By Amy Maetzold

FONTANA, California (KCAL) — A woman was rescued after she fell into a massive sinkhole in Fontana Thursday morning.

San Bernardino County Fire and Rescue teams responded to the scene located in the 8200 block of Cherry Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Authorities said the woman was walking outside her mobile home and fell into the sinkhole on her property that was at least 25-feet-deep.

Her children noticed she was missing and contacted their father who rushed home from work right. It is still not clear exactly how she fell inside the massive sinkhole.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they were able to talk to the woman and described it as a “rescue operation.”

San Bernardino firefighters were able to get the woman out of the sinkhole shortly after 10:30 a.m. and she was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

