UAW members wear white shirts in honor of 1930s strike

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WARREN, Michigan (WNEM) — Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union donned white shirts on Friday, Feb. 9 in honor of the 1930s Flint sit down strike.

Dozens of union members gathered at UAW Local 160 in Warren to mark the end of the General Motors (GM) strike, which garnered the UAW national attention.

The union said in the early days of vehicle manufacturing, GM factory employees worked in extremely dangerous conditions with very low wages, leading to the 1936 strike.

The work stoppage lasted 44 days and came to an end on Feb. 11, 1937, after GM agreed to acknowledge the union and negotiate a contract for workers in Flint and across the country.

Michigan Senator John Cherry said last year’s strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers shows members are still willing to fight for what’s right.

“Because they know the job doesn’t end here in Flint, Michigan or Detroit, Michigan or down in Arlington, but they need to provide opportunity freedom and democracy to workers across the nation,” Cherry said.

The UAW said the shirts represent equal respect and treatment for blue-collar workers and the unity and strength of the union.

A traditional lunch was also served at the event with servings of bean soup and cornbread.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.