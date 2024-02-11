College students helping make Super Bowl experience memorable for football fans

By Mike Cerullo

Connecticut (WFSB) — Several college students from Connecticut have a hand this year in making the Super Bowl experience memorable for football fans.

Five students from Connecticut are getting hands-on, industry experience.

“It’s something I’m never going to forget, ever in my life,” said Spencer Berlepsch, Norwich. “It’s always been a dream to go to the Super Bowl.”

“It’s everything I had thought of. It’s amazing,” added Nasir Bridgewater, New London.

Berlepsch and Bridgewater are sports marketing majors at Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts.

They are enrolled in a class called “The Super Bowl Practicum,” a chance to learn about the history of the big game.

The Super Bowl Practicum is designed and taught by Dr. Christopher Streeter.

As part of the course, they made the trip to Vegas to see the sporting industry in action and help put the event on.

“We’re helping usher people around, running events, and just taking in the sights, the different types of advertising, and what different types of people the Super Bowl brings to the city,” Berlepsch said.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to know the fans more on this side of it, working with the fans and getting to know them more, and making their experience the best it can be,” said Bridgewater.

The students are also networking, building connections and skills to set them on the path to success.

“As an African American man as well, it also helps me feel as if I have a chance to get more involved in the sporting industry,” Bridgewater said.

“The fact that I’ve been able to go out 2,000 miles from home and experience the city of Las Vegas under the atmosphere of the Super Bowl is just a dream come true to me,” Berlepsch said.

The students have another exciting day planned for tomorrow, working at Allegiant Stadium during the big game.

When they get home, they’ll complete a final reflection project.

