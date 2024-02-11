Two people hurt after car slams into home

By Patrick Damp

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two people suffered what were described as minor injuries after a car crashed into a home in Indiana Borough early on Sunday morning.

According to the Indiana Fire Association, just before 2:30 a.m., they were dispatched to the home and found that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the car and so were the residents.

Both the driver and one resident of the home were treated by medics for minor injuries.

This is not the first time the home has been hit by a vehicle, according to fire crews. Previous construction showed that the home had been hit in the exact same spot in the past.

Crews were able to place struts inside the damaged parts of the home in order to ensure it would not fall.

After the struts were put in place, a towing company was called and they were able to get the vehicle out of the home.

Now, the residents are displaced and repairs are being arranged for the property.

