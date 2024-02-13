Tucsonan nears monumental milestone: 110,000 miles logged in over four decades of running

By Bri Pacelli

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — After nearly 44 years of relentless dedication to running, a Tucson man is on the brink of achieving a remarkable milestone.

Neil Rosen has meticulously logged every mile he’s covered since he embarked on his running journey. Now, at 71 years old, he is about to hit 110,000 miles.

“I started for fitness, and then I got into the competition, and I really enjoyed it. When I first started out, I was improving very quickly, and I was tracking my performance, and I’ve never stopped, so it was a byproduct of the racing, and I have run probably 700 races in the past,” said Rosen.

Even now Rosen maintains a steady routine, going on a four mile run six days a week in his neighborhood. Even though he says he is tired, he still pushes himself to go because of the reward.

“I’m tired. My joints are creaky. It’s a monument to just stick to this, just getting out there every day no matter how hot it is, how cold it is, or how wet it is, and sometimes I don’t feel like going, but I usually just feel good afterwards; it’s just great; it’s just very therapeutic,” said Rosen.

While Rosen has no plans to compete in additional races, he hopes to run another 5,000 miles in the years ahead.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.