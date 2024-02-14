Houston Celebrates Empowerment at AAMA’s Inaugural Galentine’s Day Fundraiser – Te AAMA

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On the bright Monday morning of February 12, 2024, the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) marked a new tradition with its first ‘Te-AAMA’ Galentine’s Day Fundraiser Luncheon. Held at the prestigious Junior League of Houston, the event, which lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., was not just a gathering but a vibrant celebration of empowerment, solidarity, and the community’s unwavering support for AAMA’s vital programs.

Dr. Adolfo Melara, the dynamic CEO of AAMA, along with Jessica Ramos from the esteemed Gonzalez Law Group, illuminated the luncheon with insights into the transformative power of community support. They highlighted the significant strides made by programs such as the George I. Sanchez Charter Schools, the Early Childhood Center, the Work and Learn Center, and more, which stand as testaments to AAMA’s commitment to educational excellence and community upliftment.

The event sparkled with the presence of distinguished guests and speakers, including the event’s Emcee, Ilsa Garcia, President of NHPO Houston and the owner of Ilsa’s Glam Boutique, and the keynote speaker Elena Marks from Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Their speeches underscored the importance of pursuing potential and achieving success, resonating deeply with AAMA’s mission.

Gratitude was the sentiment of the day, with heartfelt thanks extended to Lisa Valadez from Houston Style Magazine for her role in promoting the event, and to the various sponsors, including Legacy Community Health – East End, Community Health Choice, The Gonzalez Law Group, PLLC, The Sweet G Bakery, and Magic Touch Pix Photo Booth, who contributed to making the luncheon a spectacular success.

AAMA’s mission to inspire and empower Latinos to pursue their potential has never been more palpable than it was on this day. The event not only celebrated the past 50 years of AAMA’s remarkable contributions to the Latino community’s educational and leadership development but also set a high note for the journey ahead.

As AAMA continues to help Latinos to be their best selves daily, the Galentine’s Day Fundraiser Luncheon has undoubtedly solidified its place as a pivotal event for Houston’s Latino community and for all those who support their unstoppable rise.

In unity, there’s strength, and AAMA’s inaugural Galentine’s event has effectively turned that adage into a thriving reality, fostering a community that’s stronger, wiser, and ever ready for the challenges ahead. Let’s continue to support and celebrate the remarkable work being done for a brighter, more inclusive future.

For more AAMA, please visit: AAMA.org

