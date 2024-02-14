Missing San Jose child found safe by good Samaritan

By Dave Pehling

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — A missing 11-year-old boy was found safe after he went missing Tuesday afternoon in San Jose, according to authorities.

The San Jose police public information officer’s X account posted about the missing child shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police said 11-year-old Manuel “Angel” Gonzalez was last seen exiting a VTA bus in the area of Santa Clara and 1st Street Tuesday at around 4 p.m.

Police alerted on social media at 8:33 a.m. that the boy had been found by a good Samaritan who immediately called police.

No other information was immediately available.

