Patrick Mahomes in January text message to family: ‘I’ve decided we are going to win the Super Bowl’

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — In the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the Chiefs are never underdogs.

On Tuesday night, his wife Brittany revealed how confident he was in the statement weeks before the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl was won.

Brittany Mahomes posted a screenshot of a text message from Patrick dated on Jan. 5.

“I’ve decided we are going to win the Super Bowl,” Patrick Mahomes said in the text.

Mahomes sent a follow-up text on Jan. 28, the date the Chiefs won the AFC Championship in Baltimore.

“I’ll see ya’ll in Vegas. I’m not done.”

The Kansas City Chiefs were underdogs in three of their four postseason victories. Following the Las Vegas Raiders victory over the Chiefs on Christmas Day, many considered their chances bleak.

“This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team,” Brittany said. “He is a true leader and a team player.”

