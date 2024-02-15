Woman operating illegal daycare served temporary restraining order after infant death

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Nearly one week after a young girl was found unresponsive at an illegal daycare in South Nashville, the owner of the daycare has been forbidden to operate any daycare — until she becomes licensed.

On Feb. 9, a DCS visit at an apartment on Welshwood Drive led to the discovery of an unresponsive infant in the care of Lourdes Hernandez. The child later died at the hospital, according to the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

“We are aware of the fatality that occurred last week,” TDHS said. “The child care provider was not licensed through our Child Care Licensing Program and appears to have been operating illegally.”

A total of 11 children — six unrelated to Hernandez — were present at the time of the gruesome discovery. Some were crying and had full diapers, according to TDHS. The department said Hernandez was caring for two unrelated children over the legal amount permitted.

On Tuesday, a temporary restraining order was filed against Hernandez, preventing her from operating any childcare agency without an active childcare license, effective immediately.

The Department of Child Services is investigating the death and the illegal daycare. TDHS said they are working with law enforcement.

