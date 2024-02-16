Man charged with sexually assaulting member of transgender community

By Adam Thompson, Kelsey Kushner

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A man was arrested after police say he targeted and sexually assaulted a member of the transgender community after using a dating app.

Baltimore County Police are investigating a sexual assault at the 3000 block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville on Sunday.

Jalen Green, 22, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, armed robbery and firearm-related charges in addition to other offenses.

Police said Green, who was armed, used a dating app to connect with the victim, then went to the house and sexually assaulted a member of the transgender community, robbed them and then took off.

“Through our investigation, we have determined that this individual has used this app to target a specific community,” Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin said.

Police believe other victims may be out there.

“Through our investigation, our detectives do believe that some individuals may have come in contact with him, which is why we’re asking them to please contact us,” Corbin said.

It’s an act so violent that neighbors are left in shock.

“That’s definitely a danger for anybody, but people who are in that community, definitely have to always have a look behind them or around them because they’re always targeted one way or another,” Herrera said.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking information from anyone who may have been in contact with this subject.

Detectives can be contacted at 410-887-2223.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.