Driver of stolen U-Haul killed after truck crashes into Little Calumet River

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The driver of a stolen U-Haul was killed after the truck crashed into the Little Calumet River during a police chase in the West Pullman neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the U-Haul went into the Little Calumet River, near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue around 4:22 a.m.

Hammond police said officers received an alert of the stolen U-Haul within city limits around 4:10 a.m. near 136th and Sheffield Avenue, where a vehicle matching the description of the stolen U-Haul was found.

While attempting to curb the vehicle, officers engaged their emergency lights and sirens. However, the suspect failed to comply and fled the scene, police said.

The U-Haul was traveling around 30 miles per hour – leading officers through the area of 130th and Indiana Avenue. As the truck approached a curve in the road, it failed to turn – causing it to drive over the edge and land in the Little Calumet River.

Police say the driver exited the U-Haul and attempted to evade arrest by swimming away. Officers then entered the river for a rescue attempt but couldn’t locate the suspect after he submerged.

CFD responded and recovered the suspect’s body from the river. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the suspect is unknown.

Hammond police also confirmed that a female passenger was also in the U-Haul at the start of the pursuit but jumped from the vehicle during the chase.

She is being questioned by authorities. Police said she has active warrants for her arrest related to possession of cocaine.

No Hammond police officers were injured.

The Hammond Police Department was working with the appropriate authorities as the investigation remains ongoing.

