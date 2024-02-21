Families concerned about planned hotel next to north Fort Worth elementary school

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Concern is growing with every new load of dirt that’s moved next to a north Fort Worth elementary school.

Near Basswood Elementary in Keller ISD, in the shadow of the playground, there is a construction site where a building permit shows a new four-story hotel is on the way.

That’s concerning enough to get parents and grandparents talking about safety.

“It’s just not needed or warranted,” said Teresa Ramirez Gonzalez, a grandparent of a Brasswood student. “If you would have asked anyone here in this district, they would have said, ‘hey no.'”

“I don’t like a hotel so close within walking distance of the school,” said parent Bayardo Bonilla. “If it is in place there, what extra steps are we taking in terms of security measures?”

The principal of Basswood Elementary says the city of Fort Worth will hold a town hall meeting to answer questions and take feedback on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the school.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.