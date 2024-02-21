Keller ISD parents call for resignations after film crew controversy

By Nicole Nielsen

Click here for updates on this story

KELLER, Texas (KTVT) — Parents and students feel their safety and security have been violated after an unauthorized evangelical film crew from the Netherlands entered and filmed at Central High School on Feb 9. without authorization from the school district.

“We were all so confused,” said sophomore Henry Hawes. “They came up and sat behind our table and started recording us.”

The film crew was on campus at the direction of at least two members of the KISD Board of Trustees. Trustee Sandi Walker was reportedly accompanying the crew during their visit.

“They tout safety and security, and then violate the very procedures that are important,” said parent Laney Hawes.

In a now-deleted post, Walker gave her resignation, but parents are insisting on the removal of any board member involved, including Micah Young who admitted he was also present during filming.

The unauthorized filming occurred on a day when the school principal was absent.

Students estimate the film crew was made up of about seven people.

In the past, the crew has been known to work on religious and political works including a documentary titled “God, Jesus, Trump.”

The crew was observed roaming the school premises, engaging with students, and recording them during lunchtime.

Concerns have been raised by parents about the exploitation of students for personal political agendas.

“My kids and other kids are being used as props,” said Hawes. “We have policies in place that are supposed to prevent this. And what’s unfair is, we can have all the policies in the world but what’s the point if the people in charge break them?”

Shortly after filming, parents received a statement from Keller ISD saying they were unaware of the film crew’s visit. They also say an investigation is ongoing and they’re working to make sure no students appear in any future documentaries.

Parents say apologies are insufficient, and demand transparency regarding the circumstances that led to the incident.

“One of our biggest questions is how this relationship was made. Who reached out to who?” Hawes said. “They’ve broken too many laws and policies. We’re not going to stop until they’re gone.”

CBS News Texas reached out to the school district and the board of trustees Monday for comment, but no response has been received.

Leonie de Graaf, with the Netherlands broadcast organization that was invited to CHS by the trustee, sent CBS News Texas the following statement:

“The Evangelical Broadcasting, a channel that broadcasts on National Television in the Netherlands, has recorded at Central High School part of Keller ISD for a program called ‘God, Jesus, Trump!’ This program is a neutral journalistic program that examines Christian culture in the USA. The film crew obtained permission to record at the school in advance. The film crew went through all standard registration and administration procedures upon entering the building and the crew was warmly welcomed by the staff that day.

As stated prior, all children will be unrecognizable and all ethical and journalistic guidelines were applied during the recording and will be applied in the process of making this program.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.