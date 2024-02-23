Kansas City middle schooler makes KC Kingdom key chains for health care workers

By Elyse Schoenig

KANSAS CITY (WTVR) — A Kansas City-area middle schooler’s key chain design business is taking off thanks to Chiefs Kingdom.

Quinton Smith is making and selling KC Kingdom key chains and donating the money to mental health support for health care workers in our area. Quinton’s curiosity led to forming his own key chain design business, 3Q1 Prints.

“I kind of just saw some videos and was interested in it,” he said.

With his own 3D printer and his creativity, he makes key chains fit for all of Chiefs kingdom.

“There’s this one keychain that’s a heart and it has 87 on one side for Travis Kelce, and 13 on the other for Taylor Swift,” he said. “There’s another with an arrowhead shape that has all the Super Bowls they’ve won going down the arrowhead, that’s another one. Then I also have key chains of the players numbers.”

But his KC Kingdom design is special.

Not only because of how he plans to use sales to help support health care workers – but because his own life wouldn’t be the same without them.

Many health care workers in Kansas City saved Quinton’s little brother’s life when he was born with a tumor.

“He got to survive. A lot of local hospitals helped us out,” Quinton said. “So we wanted to give back to the community and local hospitals because they’ve helped us a lot and so we want to help them and other people.”

So curiosity sparked Quinton’s passion, but his humanity is what’s keeping him in business.

