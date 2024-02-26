5th grader celebrated for Rubik’s Cube talent

By Melanie Johnson

JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Tarron Nelson is an 11-year-old student at Northview Elementary School with a unique talent.

The 5th grader can complete a Rubik’s Cube in less than 2 minutes with a record time of 43 seconds.

“You don’t need to be smart to solve a Rubik’s Cube. All you need to know is the algorithms,” says Rubik’s Cube kid Tarron Nelson.

Nelson is being celebrated for his ability to quickly come up with ways for all six sides of the cube to display one color.

The puzzle is known to strengthen thinking skills, increase focus and benefit concentration.

Nelson tells First Alert 4, that he wants to be a lawyer when he grows up.

