Trial begins for former 7-Eleven clerk accused of chopping off man’s hand with sword

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU (KITV) — The 7-Eleven employee accused of cutting a man’s hand clean off in a gruesome sword attack in Waikiki back in 2022 appeared in a Honolulu courtroom on Monday.

Jason Walker’s trial began at 9 a.m.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Walker on one count of second-degree attempted murder in 2022. He pleaded not guilty.

Walker was working as a clerk at a 7-Eleven store on Kalakaua Avenue back in July 2022 when the attack occurred.

According to police, Walker allegedly got into an argument with the victim, Alexander Dejarnette, just after midnight on July 22, 2022. According to court documents, Walker and Dejarnette first got into the argument inside the store. Investigators said Walker retrieved the sword and left the store through the backdoor. As Dejarnette left through the front door, Walker had come around the building and met him and the argument resumed.

It was during this second argument that police said Walker, gripping the sword with both hands, began swinging the blade at the victim. Dejarnette tried to hold up his arms to block the weapon, resulting in critical injuries.

DeJarnette filed suit against 7-Eleven in November 2023, claiming the company was negligent in hiring Walker. The status of that lawsuit is not known.

If convicted, Walker faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

