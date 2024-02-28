Man caught on doorbell video after 89-year-old woman’s dog stolen

By Tommie Clark

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Baltimore woman is calling for the safe return of her companion after someone stole her dog.

Doorbell camera video appears to catch the dognapper in the act.

“It’s such a mean thing to do,” victim Bernadette Anderson said.

Anderson will turn 89 years old in early March. From her front porch along Denison Road, you can tell she’s a dog person. She has lived in the Ashburton neighborhood for nearly five decades.

Anderson said she has never had to worry about letting her dogs out in her own fenced backyard, but now, she has to add a lock.

Saturday morning, when the retired school social worker called for her 10-year-old shih tzu mix, there was no sign of Auggie. She soon discovered her companion was stolen. Ring doorbell video gives a glimpse of the dognapper going into her backyard.

“I really was floored that anybody… She’s such a sweet thing, and I think maybe they gave her a treat or talked nice to her through the gate or something. I don’t know,” Anderson said.

Her family put up posters and asked around, but so far, no one knows what happened to Auggie. Several neighboring dog owners said they have found their gates opened up as well and they’re fearful of letting their dogs out. Some want to see better lighting along their road to deter criminals.

“It’s just a heartbreaking thing. I mean, you try to think, what was on somebody’s mind that they walked up to the gate and said, ‘I’m going to take this dog?'” Anderson said.

She has a message to whoever stole Auggie.

“Be good to her. Bring her back, if you will. I would so much like to have her back,” she said.

Anderson has filed a police report. If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Baltimore City police.

