3 escaped inmates back in custody after jailbreak

By CARMYN GUTIERREZ

GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three inmates who escaped from the Sumner County Jail this week have been placed back into custody.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said William Rutherford, Kenneth Campbell, and Elvis Bush escaped at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 29. Bush, 43, was located hours after the escape and was back in custody just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Rutherford, 40, and Campbell, 29, were captured Saturday morning at a Dollar General in Wilson County, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Rutherford was arrested on July 5, 2023, on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence. A Tennessee Most Wanted Alert was issued for his arrest.

Campbell and Bush were in jail after being arrested for mostly drug charges. Campbell also had a theft and felon in possession of a weapon charge.

All three inmates are back in custody as of Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

