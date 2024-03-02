Skip to Content
Man slashed during argument on subway in Midtown Manhattan

    NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Police on Saturday are searching for a suspect after a subway rider was slashed in Midtown Manhattan.

According to police, it happened during an argument between the suspect and victim on a northbound A train at around 11 p.m. Friday.

The victim, 27, was seen with a bandage wrapped around his left hand.

Police said the suspect lunged at him and slashed his hand with what appeared to be a knife.

The suspect is believed to be a man between 20 and 30 years old.

