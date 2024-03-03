Passenger shot dead after fight breaks out inside transit bus; suspect surrenders

By Samantha Sosa, Ruben Rosario

CUTLER BAY, Florida (WSVN) — A fight on a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Florida City ended in tragedy when, police said, a passenger opened fire.

Homicide detectives with Miami-Dade Police spent Saturday afternoon investigating inside the bus where, they said, a man was shot and killed.

“That bus is the crime scene,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

A picture shared on social media captured almost a dozen bullet holes through one of the rear windows.

Investigators said the shooting took place as the bus, which was carrying 10 people, approached its stop at Southwest 328th Street, just before 11 a.m.

Detectives said two men on board were arguing when the altercation became physical.

“That’s when the swift actions of the driver, who had a cool head and was thinking of the safety of the passengers, immediately opened the doors and instructed all of the passengers to exit the bus to be free of harm while this physical altercation continued to ensue inside of the bus,” said Zabaleta. “The subject at that point produced a firearm, opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times.”

Police said the shooter, later identified as 28-year-old Patrick Smith, ran off on foot but later turned himself in at a police station.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 25-year-old Martavis Cannon.

No other passengers were hurt.

According to the arrest affidavit, Smith claimed he was in fear for his life when he opened fire, but surveillance video from the bus shows the suspect shot Cannon unprovoked while the victim had his hands up.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cannon and Smith knew each other.

Now the victim’s grieving family is left wondering why this happened. Loved ones stood by as the medical examiner took his body.

People in the area were stunned.

“We almost used [the bus] today, but thank God something told us to use the Uber,” said an area resident.

The area resident, who asked not to be identified, added that there have been shootings and other violent crimes at this particular bus stop in the past.

Smith has been charged with second-degree murder.

