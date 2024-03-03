Several people injured after vehicle crashes into Walmart

By Joseph Buczek, Terell Bailey

CANTON, Michigan (WWJ) — Several people, including a child, were injured Friday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a Walmart on Ford Road in Canton, police say.

According to Canton police, the vehicle crashed into the building at 39500 Ford Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the driver unintentionally drove through a door of the store and that it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Police say several people who were inside the store were injured and transported to an area hospital by first responders from Canton, Livonia, Plymouth and Westland.

They say the vehicle made it nearly 50 feet inside the store, which estimated damages to be in the thousands.

“We are aware of the incident at our Canton, MI store. The store is currently closed while we work with law enforcement. We will refer all questions to them,” Walmart said in a statement Friday.

Mary Kubik said she and her mother were grabbing a few times in the store when the crash happened.

“It sounded like a bomb, and everything was flying everywhere. I ran to find my mom,” Kubik said.

“I saw a lady that was standing there. She was bleeding from her face, so I ran down another aisle and I grabbed sanitary napkins, and I gave it to her to put on her cut.”

Kubik said she also helped the woman’s grandchild, who was hurt.

First responders were at the scene within minutes, and Kubik said the community came together to help.

“Everybody was so calm. Everybody seemed to work together. There [were] employees and customers trying to move debris to make sure nobody was underneath it,” she said.

As of Saturday, all those injured are either being treated or have been released from a hospital. In total, five people, including the driver, were taken to an area hospital. Three others were treated by paramedics at the scene.

