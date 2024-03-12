Law enforcement officials investigating after brawl at high school basketball tournament game

By Kate Amara

Click here for updates on this story

CENTREVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident during a state high school basketball tournament game over the weekend.

Baltimore City’s Carver Vocational-Technical High School traveled to play Queen Anne’s County High School in Friday night’s Class 2A boy’s basketball quarterfinals game.

Tensions were already high, with Carver up 30 points in the third quarter before it all boiled over on a play when a Carver player stole the ball, went for a layup and got fouled hard. The benches cleared, and there was a brawl under the basket. A QACHS player was injured.

The game was called early for Carver, 47-15.

Now, law enforcement is involved. The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it is “actively investigating an assault that took place Friday … We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

WBAL-TV 11 News reached out to the school districts for comment.

A representative for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools said they will have some answers on Tuesday. In an email to 11 News, Queen Anne’s County High School’s athletic director, Kwandrey Wilson, wrote: “Us here at Queen Anne’s have no comments regarding the events of Friday night.”

Carver’s head coach, Alvin Parker, spoke with reporters covering the game on Friday, but by Monday, he had apparently been silenced by Baltimore City Public Schools officials. District officials refused to make any coach available on Monday to talk about what happened and what happens next, including at Carver’s next game.

City Schools refused to discuss even the basics, including whether any Carver players were ejected from the game, and, if so, whether they would be disqualified from playing in the semifinals Tuesday night against Frederick County’s Middletown High School.

The central office instead issued a broad statement saying: “We do not condone any form of fighting. We’re investigating the matter. We’re making sure this situation is addressed and that it doesn’t happen again.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.