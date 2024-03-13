Lancaster father convicted in shooting deaths of his 4 children, their grandmother

By Web staff

LANCASTER, California (KABC) — A Lancaster man was convicted Tuesday for the horrific slayings of his four young children and their grandmother in 2021.

Germarcus Lamar David, now 32, was on trial for the shooting deaths of his own children, ages 11, 7, 2 and 1, and his 50-year-old mother-in-law.

On the night of Nov. 28, 2021, neighbors reported hearing gunshots and screams coming from the home.

A short time later, the children’s mother came home and found the bodies of her four children and her mother. Neighbors said she was then seen running around the front yard screaming “My babies are gone! They’re all dead!”

David later turned himself in to the Lancaster sheriff’s station.

The victims were later identified by the L.A. County coroner’s office as 51-year-old Erika England, 11-year-old Namyiah, 7-year-old Germarcus Jr., 2-year-old Kayden and 1-year-old Noah.

The coroners report indicates all of the victims were shot multiple times, in some cases with both a handgun and a shotgun.

The jury at the Lancaster Courthouse began deliberations on Thursday and returned a verdict Tuesday of guilty on all eight counts, including five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child with force likely to produce bodily injury or death.

A sentencing hearing will be held later.

