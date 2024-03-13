Milwaukee boy accused of killing his mom, legal team asks to move case to juvenile court

By Hannah Hilyard

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Milwaukee boy charged with killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is fighting to get out of adult court.

The young boy was 10 years old when police said he shot his mom, Quiana Mann, inside their Milwaukee home in November of 2022. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Due to the seriousness of the crime, he is automatically charged as an adult.

In a reverse waiver hearing that started Monday, his attorneys are requesting to move him to the juvenile system.

“It’s not uncommon for the juveniles’ attorneys to file a reverse waiver petition and to go through that whole process, which is like a mini trial,” 12 News legal analyst Dan Adams said.

The “mini trial” started with opening statements Monday.

“To put him back into the juvenile system severely limits the protection to the public and ultimately the protection to [the defendant],” Asst. Milwaukee County District Attorney Gil Urfer said.

“Prosecuting [the defendant] as an adult would result in the longest period of supervision ever ordered in the history of our state,” defense attorney Tanner Kilander said during her opening statements.

WISN 12 News is not identifying the boy due to a court order.

In court, the defense revealed a concussion after a fall from a swing at recess had altered his behavior in the year prior to the shooting.

“Quiana was relentless in her efforts to find a path to help [the defendant] heal. This tragedy should not block that path, but it will if [the defendant] is tried as an adult for something that happened when he was just 10 years old and barely a year after his head injury,” Kilander said.

Following the shooting, psychologist Michael Caldwell evaluated the boy and provided his findings on the stand Monday.

“That would fit the category of Schizophreniform disorder,” Dr. Caldwell said.

He said that diagnosis could go away with time.

“Do you believe [the defendant] can be rehabilitated in the delinquency system?” defense attorney Angela Cunningham asked.

“Yes, I’m very confident. His prognosis is very good,” Dr. Caldwell responded.

The reverse waiver hearing continues Tuesday. It’s expected to last three days.

