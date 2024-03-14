Baltimore County police link 5 men charged with burglary to South American theft group

By Barry Simms

TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore County police arrested five men who investigators believe are part of a South American theft group.

County police said a homeowner noticed a strange situation outside his house and called 911, which led to the arrests of five men. Police said officers were called on Feb. 3 for an attempted burglary in progress in the 2300 block of Tufton Springs Lane in the Worthington area.

According to a court charging document obtained Wednesday by 11 News, a victim, who was not at home, called police after seeing surveillance video showing someone trying to break into his house.

The police helicopter arrived and saw multiple people in the yard. The charging documents state the men started running and got into a car, which officers stopped at Dover and Baublitz roads. Inside the vehicle, police found large screwdrivers, pry bars and black-and-gray gloves.

“I was here. It was about 6:45 in the evening,” said Mark Lewis, a neighbor. “You don’t realize these things happen in your neighborhood until they happen in your neighborhood.”

Police identified those charged as Gabriel Matamala-Ponce, 20, Thomas Crisosto-Araya, 21, Jorge Gatica-Vergara, 22, Luis Oyanedel-Valenzuela, 23, and Gabriel Miranda-Gonzalez, 27.

In this case, police said the men agreed to talk to investigators. The court charging document indicates: “The five defendants advised that they came to Maryland yesterday (Feb. 2, 2024) to visit the White House. None of the five defendants could advise why they were in the yard of (victim’s home).”

Police said all five men are charged with first-degree burglary and other burglary-related offenses, and they remain held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police said investigators connected the men to at least four other home burglaries in the Franklin, Cockeysville and Essex areas.

“This theft group is responsible for multiple thefts in the Baltimore County area,” Baltimore County police Detective Trae Corbin said. “Through the patterns of the burglaries, our detectives were able to put the pieces together and/or charge them with the other burglaries.”

Police said the group targets large homes, looking for cash and expensive luxury items, like jewelry. Police said the group usually leaves an area before getting identified or caught.

Police said detectives also connected the group to cases in Alabama, North Carolina and Oklahoma, and investigators said they think the group is also connected to an Asian theft ring.

Police recommended the following safety measures to address burglaries.

Install surveillance cameras on or around your home and business Motion sensor lighting on the front and back of a home will help deter break-ins Consider having a home or business alarm system installed Keep your car locked while at work and secure your registration Be cognizant of any cars in the neighborhood that aren’t normally there Be aware of anyone who might be following you home Give thought to how you secure valuables in your house Contact your local precinct’s Community Outreach Team to conduct a residential or business security survey.

Anyone who is victimized is asked to call 911.

