Five hikers rescued on La Luz Trail

BERNALILLO COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — Five hikers are now safe after calling for rescue on their way up La Luz Trail on Sandia Mountain.

Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue says they got the group off the mountain around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The group was visiting from out of state and started up the trail around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. When they ran into heavy snow, they called for help. That call came in just after 7 p.m.

Officials say there are no injuries, but it took time for the two rescue teams to clear the snow from the trail to get to the hikers. They were able to talk with the group by cell phone and verified their location using drones.

Bernalillo County Fire was assisted by Bernalillo County Open Space teams and members of the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council.

