Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Kansas City group aims to turn city orange in support of kidney cancer awareness

By
Published 12:21 PM

By Alan Shope

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City group is making strides to turn the city orange in support of those battling kidney cancer, particularly inspired by a 15-month-old girl.

Marloe Miller is currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

“They originally thought it was a tumor on her kidney,” said Kylie Swearingen, a friend of the family.

Miller’s journey has been a challenging one.

“She’s undergone four rounds out of six of chemotherapy,” Swearingen said.

Diagnosed at just 11 months old, Miller has endured four straight months of treatment and a kidney removal.

Despite the hardships, Marloe continues to fight.

In honor of National Kidney Cancer Awareness Month in March, Marloe’s supporters are working to get the city to light up downtown in orange for a few days to raise awareness and show support for Marloe.

“We have orange lights on our house right now, a couple of neighbors have as well, so that something small you could do to show some support,” Swearingen said

Swearingen describes Marloe as a fighter who, despite her young age, is a source of positivity.

“She is truly the funniest kid even for being 15 months old…” Swearingen said.

To help with the financial burden of Marloe’s treatment, friends and family have started a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $14,000 of its $20,000 goal to cover medical bills and support the family while Marloe is in the hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content