KC Current prepares to make history with opening of new women’s soccer stadium

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — Fans, businesses, and the team are ready to paint the town teal! KC Current is about to make history with their home opener on Saturday.

Spokesperson Dani Welniak said this is a moment everyone needs to soak in.

“I think the biggest thing that fans need to know is how big this moment is,” Welniak said. “I think here in KC, we all just need to take an opportunity to relish in this moment and take a deep breath to know that what’s happening in our city is making ripples not only here in the community, but also for generations to come and w are making history.”

Welniak said it’s surreal to be standing in the stadium doing something no city or team has ever made happen.

“We fought to be where we are now,” Welniak said. “Sometimes you have to stick to your guns and say, hey, we are going to make this happen, and we’re going to change the world, and this is proof of that.”

Welniak said none of this would be possible without the massive support from the fans and surrounding businesses.

“I like to say the popping scene that’s going to happen out here,” Welniak said. “Our relationship with the businesses is strong, and we’re going to build on it.”

David Hensley, the co-founder of Bar K, which is just down the road from CPKC Stadium, said they’re excited about the increased foot traffic the stadium will bring.

“That’s kind of where KC started, at the riverfront, so we are coming back to the riverfront,” Hensley said. “There will be a lot of people walking in from the River Market, and of course, when they do that, they’ll be walking right over Bar K and see the fun we have to offer.”

It’s leaving fans like Jared Edison on the edge of his seat anxiously waiting for the match as he flew in from Detroit for the big game.

I like the team, they play hard, they have a lot of fire every time they step out on the field, and I respect that,” Edison said. “I honestly got teary-eyed when I saw this stadium; no words to describe it.”

