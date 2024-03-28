2 Delta planes clip wings at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

By Stephen Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport officials say no one was hurt when two Delta Air Lines planes “clipped wings” Thursday morning on a taxiway.

A Delta spokesperson tells WCCO the collision was between two of its Airbus A320 planes, with a combined total of 271 people aboard.

The spokesperson describes the collision as a “low-speed contact” that happened “during pushback from the gate of one of the aircraft.”

“Delta teams are working to reaccommodate customers to their final destinations after a low-speed wingtip contact of two aircraft at MSP,” the spokesperson said. “We apologize to our customers for the resulting delay in their travels.”

The spokesperson says Delta is investigating the collision.

