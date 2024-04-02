11-year-old dominating March Madness bracket challenge

By Ashley Rowe

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Millions of Americans have had their brackets upended during the NCAA Tournament. However, the bracket of an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh is very much alive.

Ashtyn Gold correctly picked the Final Four matchups in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge contest. In addition, of the 22.6 million people who entered the contest, her bracket is ranked 109 and in the 99th percentile of all brackets.

The Abbott Creek Elementary student kept her bracket strategy simple.

“I watched them and I see who can handle the pressure, who can get at least far and who has won more games,” she said.

Her father originally wanted to make her bracket, but Gold said she wanted to make a different one and picked the red-hot NC State Wolfpack to win the big dance.

Her father’s bracket currently sits in 11 millionth place.

