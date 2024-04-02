Debris from Key Bridge collapse washes ashore in Riviera Beach

By Barry Simms

RIVIERA BEACH, Maryland (WBAL) — Debris is washing ashore on popular beaches in communities near where the Francis Scott Key Bridge stood.

The debris includes large pieces of wood, and the residents of Riviera Beach, Anne Arundel County, are wondering how it’s going to get removed and when.

The Key Bridge was struck by a vessel and collapsed last week, leaving debris floating in the Patapsco River, some of it settling near the shoreline.

“We actually noticed it floating as we were looking out over to see the wreckage,” Mark Ozarowski, of Riviera Beach, told 11 News.

Officials investigating the Key Bridge collapse told 11 News they began receiving calls about debris on Friday. According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, an inspector was called Sunday to Riviera Beach and confirmed the presence of wood debris containing metal parts at three locations.

“We knew we were going to have some kind of ripple effect, but we need to understand. We can’t afford to take care of this stuff. It’s huge, the debris washing up is large, and we don’t have the means to deal with it. So, we need some support,” Ozarowski told 11 News.

Residents have asked where they should turn to.

“We’ve been talking to Delegate Brian Chisholm’s office, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Coast Guard Yard. So, finally, last night, we got another phone number to call; our beach keeper liaison has called that number,” Ozarowski told 11 News.

Residents told 11 News they also have other concerns as cleanup efforts continue.

“We’re looking for removal, but there is also some collateral damage we feel that’s going to take place once they start dredging under the harbor. What’s the water going to be like? We don’t really know,” Ozarowski told 11 News.

Officials said the Environmental Protection Agency is working on the situation.

