City of Omaha to pay nearly $300,000 to settle sexual harassment lawsuit

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The city of Omaha agreed to pay nearly $300,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

After five years as Assistant Human Rights and Relations Director, Gerald Kuhn was named to the director role in January 2023.

He was placed on leave during the investigation and resigned in April 2023, but no reason was ever given from the mayor’s office.

City attorney Matt Kuhse said Kuhn had inappropriate contact with an employee.

The settlement includes $275,000 to the employee plus $10,000 for attorney fees.

The agreement said Shakilah Grixby suffered physical and emotional harm as a result of the harassment and retaliation.

The city said the settlement means “the potential litigation is resolved.”

