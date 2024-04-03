Company headquartered in Maine named one of the best workplaces for women, diversity

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — WEX, which has its global headquarters in Portland, has been named as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The awards recognize the efforts WEX is making toward gender parity in leadership roles and to increase employees of color in U.S. leadership roles.

“Diverse representation in leadership and pay parity, ensuring that equal talent has equal opportunity, and supporting the advancement of women and employees of color in leadership, are key for WEX,” Melissa Smith, WEX Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President, said. “These metrics illustrate our strong belief that the more diversity of thought and experience we cultivate at WEX, the stronger and more successful we are as a company.”

WEX says it has maintained global gender pay parity for comparable roles as of 2022. As of the company’s last reported metrics for 2023:

53% of WEX’s total global workforce identifies as female, as do 55% of the company’s executive officers, and 42% of its board of directors. People of color represented approximately:

23% of WEX’s workforce in the U.S., 20% of its U.S. executive officers, and 17% of the company’s board of directors.

Additionally, during 2023, WEX’s global female representation in leadership roles was approximately 45% and U.S. employees of color representation in leadership roles was approximately 14%.

“The skills and ideas our diverse, talented, and engaged employees bring to the table are key to WEX’s success,” Melanie Tinto, WEX’s Chief Human Resources Officer, who has overseen these recent initiatives, said. “I could not be more proud of the more than 7,000 WEX employees around the world who embody these virtues daily.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.