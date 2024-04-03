‘I just had to be here’: Community members gather across the Triad to honor fallen Lexington firefighter

By Kara Peters

Click here for updates on this story

LEXINGTON, North Carolina (WXII) — It was an emotional day for the Piedmont Triad as the body of Capt. Ronnie Metcalf traveled from Winston-Salem to Thomasville. Monday’s procession began at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where Metcalf died from his injuries Friday.

The procession traveled down US 52 as firefighters and law enforcement paused to salute the fallen hero.

Metcalf’s body also rode by Fire Station 3 in Lexington, where he dedicated 19 years of service. Community members stoped by the memorial to reflect and pray.

“I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing the man, but when I saw what happened, my heart goes out to him and his family,” Lexington resident Kevin Bertelsen said. “He died in the line of battle. It’s a tough situation, and hopefully, we can take care of his family.”

The procession ended at the JC Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville. Families, law enforcement and firefighters from multiple departments flooded the streets as Metcalf’s body, covered with an American flag, was transported inside.

Tina Royal, a Thomasville resident and retired parole officer, says it was important for her to come out and show her appreciation for first responders like Metcalf.

“I just had to get here and give some type of support for his family,” Royal said. “Because they let us borrow him daily for his duties at the fire department, so it was important for me to give back in that special way for his family.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.