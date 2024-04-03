Rankin County student charged for threats, possession of firearm on school property

By Christana Kay

Click here for updates on this story

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A former Brandon High School student has pled guilty to retaliation against a teacher and having a firearm on school grounds in 2022.

According to officials, Chance DePaul Smith, 19, of Brandon, threatened to shoot up Brandon High School for a teacher telling him to stop yelling in the classroom.

A circuit court judge sentenced Smith to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with the final six years suspended.

“We hope this serious situation is a wake-up call for students and juveniles that if you choose to commit a crime, you can still be processed as an adult, in adult court, with adult sentences,” said District Attorney Bubba Bramlett. “We are thankful this incident was resolved and that the safety of everyone at the school was kept intact during this tense situation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.